Hometown Hero: SPC Bangs of Fort Drum serves our country and community

SPC Bangs was a volunteer firefighter in Arkansas before being stationed at Fort Drum.
One accident led him back to his passion for helping others.
See his story in the video above and check out more Hometown Heroes here
LATEST STORIES:
- Camping trailer lost in Cortland barn fire Thursday, no injuries reported
- US college student jailed in Cayman Islands for 4 months over COVID-19 violation
- Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Buffalo
- Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes
- Local 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program to begin December 19
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.