Hometown Hero: The Raines family serves our country and our community

WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) – The Raines family was named the AUSA Fort Drum Family of the Year for their abundance of contributions to the community. The Raines family consists of Brittany Raines, SSG Casey Raines, of the Fort Drum 91st MP Battalion, and their six children. They have lived in the North Country for three and a half years.

While SSG Raines serves our country, his family serves our community. The Raines family is involved in various volunteer activities. Brittany Raines said “community service and outreach has been our family lifestyle.”

It was with this mindset that the Raines family founded the Warm Up Watertown project where they distribute scarves and hats throughout the city. This creative project provides warmth for those who may be struggling during the harsh winter months.

