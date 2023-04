(WWTI) — Christine Stark was a military police officer reaching the rank of Colonel. She says that the community welcomed her with open arms and that stayed with her for her entire career.

Stark came into the army when integration just started and paved the way for women to serve in combat areas, which is just one example of why she truly is a Hometown Hero.

Learn more about Stark in the video player above and see more local stories of Hometown Heroes on InformNNY.