Lisa Covey is a paramedic in Lyons Falls. She says that being there for the community she loves so much inspires her to offer her life-saving efforts to the North Country.
Covey moved back to Lewis County after years in California so that she could work tirelessly for those that need her most, and this is just one of the many ways she truly is a Hometown Hero.
