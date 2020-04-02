Hometown Heroes: North Country teachers show up no matter what for students depending on them

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Teachers and staff members at North Country schools are doing everything they can to support each other and their students during the coronavirus epidemic.

Patricia LaBarr, Superintendent of Watertown City School District, said teachers have embraced learning and teaching from home. They are even volunteering to come to school to serve food to children.

Some teachers and support staff in the district are using 3D printers in their homes to produce face shields for Samaritan Medical Center’s healthcare workers during the nationwide shortage of Personal Protective Equipment.

“Teachers of the North Country have really stepped up to the plate, as well as all school personnel,” said Patricia. “I’m really proud to be in the North Country at this time, during this unprecedented event.”

