Hometown Heros: Local teacher Stephanie Lashomb gives back

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stephanie Lashomb is a teacher in Gouverneur who loves to give back to her community. ABC50’s Alex Hazard interviewed Lashomb while she assisted in giving away milk, produce and lunches to families in need.

According to Lashomb, the community has always been in need of assistance like this, but the pandemic has made it even more crucial. Stephanie and her fellow volunteers gave away 5,000 gallons of milk.

Lashomb’s co-workers say that she is dedicated to her work and is at the school for many hours. However Stephanie says that this work is a team effort and she just wants to help the community.

