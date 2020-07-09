Hometown Heros: The community garden provides fresh produce to the food pantry

WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) – The Community Garden is a collaboration of Cornell Cooperative Extension, The Urban Mission food pantry and Chapin Living Waters. This garden provides fresh, locally grown food for the food pantry.

Chapin Living Waters supplies the bucket kits, the water and the property. These hardworking gardeners grow 28 different varieties of vegetables for the food pantry. This project ensures that community members in need have access to healthy food at no cost.

Dennis Crowley, who works in the garden, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010. This is what inspired the gardeners to make the produce completely organic, rather than using pesticides.

More stories of local heroes can be found in the Hometown Heroes section of InformNNY.com.

LATEST STORIES: