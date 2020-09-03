Major General Brian Mennes on Fort Drum award: ‘I’m really proud of you, climb to glory’

(WWTI) – Fort Drum won an award from the Commander in Chief and Major General Brian Mennes sent ABC50 a video from Afghanistan with a message about the award.

Fort Drum was presented the Commander in Chief’s Individual Installation Award for Excellence. Major General Mennes said he is proud of the DPW team, those at the MWR and the entire community that makes Fort Drum such a great place to live.

Major General Mennes said the award was presented to Fort Drum because they were able to do more with less resources.

“I’m really proud of you, climb to glory,” Mennes said of Fort Drum.

