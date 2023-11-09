SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Hope and Heels Fashion Show and Brunch — aimed at helping to raise money to fight against ovarian cancer — will be happening at the Marriot Syracuse Downtown on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with cocktails, shopping from local vendors and artists, raffles and a large silent auction.

After a brunch in the ballroom during the afternoon, the fashion show will begin as models, including some who have been impacted by ovarian cancer, will walk the stage in fall and winter fashions.

All funds from this event will benefit Hope for Heather, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about ovarian cancer signs and symptoms and advancing research.

Tickets can still be purchased HERE.