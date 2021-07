LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Some may look at The Great Escape's newest attraction, towering 16 stories above the park's Ghost Town, and think that it can't be too different from the nearby Sasquatch.

They'd be surprised. While the Sasquatch drops riders straight down from on high, the new Adirondack Outlaw loads two groups of passengers onto the ends of a pinwheel, spinning them at up to 50 mph.