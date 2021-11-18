Business Spotlight: Ashley Homestore in Potsdam

Aimee Lemieux of Ashley Homestore in Potsdam sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

The store opened 40 years ago, selling just used furniture and making water beds in their kitchen at the time. They built a garage and used it as a showroom before eventually expanding and opening a retail space.

New technology now allows the professionals at Ashley Homestore to show customers a vision of how their new furniture would look in their homes. The local store also matches the Ashley online prices.

Lemieux said Living Local to them means providing the best service they can to their customers, while also giving back to them.