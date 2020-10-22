Business Spotlight: Robert Gould of The UPS Store in Alex Bay discusses Living Local in the North Country

(WWTI) – Robert Gould of The UPS Store in Alexandria Bay sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss doing business and Living Local in the North Country.

Robert said that The UPS Store is more than just a business for him. It’s about family.

They offer mailing services at the store, but many people don’t know that they also offer printing services.

When asked what Living Local means to him, Robert said it’s neat that they get to take care of local businesses that face seasonal challenges like they do.

Watch the full Business Spotlight above and learn more about The UPS Store in Alexandra Bay here.

