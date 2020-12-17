For NoCo Homestead, real estate is about each home’s unique story

(WWTI) – Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead joined ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss living local in the North Country in this Living Local Business Spotlight.

Paige said one of the best compliments they receive is that people sometimes know a listing is theirs before seeing their name and logo on it. He attributes it to the effort they put into making the listing stand out by editing photos, staging homes and providing detailed descriptions to really tell the story of each home.

When asked what Living Local means to him, Paige said it’s about “passionately being an ambassador for the community, both for folks who are already here, welcoming new folks to our community and showing them why we love this area and why we choose to be here every day.”

Learn more about NoCo Homestead on their Living Local feature.

