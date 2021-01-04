In the spotlight: Living Local with Colello Air Technologies

(WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard spoke with Michael Colello of Colello Air Technologies and Rainbow Restoration about Living Local in the North Country in this business spotlight.

Colello Air Technologies and Rainbow Restoration are both managed under the same roof, but with the expansion of duct cleaning services offered by the business came the creation of Colello Air Technologies.

When asked what Living Local means to him, Colello said it’s great for them to receive referrals from those in the community, but it’s also about giving back to local nonprofits.

Learn more about Rainbow Restoration and Colello Air Technologies on their Living Local feature.

LATEST STORIES: