(WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard spoke with Michael Colello of Colello Air Technologies and Rainbow Restoration about Living Local in the North Country in this business spotlight.
Colello Air Technologies and Rainbow Restoration are both managed under the same roof, but with the expansion of duct cleaning services offered by the business came the creation of Colello Air Technologies.
When asked what Living Local means to him, Colello said it’s great for them to receive referrals from those in the community, but it’s also about giving back to local nonprofits.
Learn more about Rainbow Restoration and Colello Air Technologies on their Living Local feature.
LATEST STORIES:
- In the spotlight: Living Local with Colello Air Technologies
- Texas couple delivers ‘miracle baby’ at home on New Year’s Day
- WATCH: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic
- Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?
- Slack crash: business messaging app is down for many users
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.