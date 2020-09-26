Keith Snyder of S&R Automotive: Living Local is about ‘supporting the community we’re in’

(WWTI) Keith Snyder of S&R Automotive sat down for a Living Local Business Spotlight with ABC50’s Alex Hazard.

Keith, the owner of S&R Automotive, is accessible to his customers at any time via a phone call, even after business hours.

Keith said trust is important when it comes to car maintenance and repairs. Along with auto repairs and maintenance, S&R Automotive offers light and heavy duty towing.

When asked what Living Local means to him, Keith said it’s about supporting the community. Whether it’s something they can do for schools or to help the elderly, the staff focuses on keeping the community moving forward, especially during these tough times.

Learn more about S&R Automotive on their Living Local feature.

