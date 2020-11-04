Living Local: A look at the wide array of programs at Jefferson County Public Health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Faith Lustik, Health Planner at Jefferson County Public Health, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about programs at the agency and Living Local in the North Country.

Faith said many people think of Public Health as their certified home health agency, but the agency consists of much more than that one service.

Jefferson County Public Health also has a medical examiner, emergency medical services and the local health department.

On the local health department side they have programs for rabies prevention, lead poisoning prevention, health education and promotion, communicable disease follow up, immunizations and more.

Faith said it’s important to talk to people about getting their vaccines, particularly the flu shot. She said they don’t want people to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

At this time, Jefferson County Public Health is planning to give the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

When asked what Living Local means to Jefferson County Public Health, Faith said it’s about coming together as a community and making Jefferson County the healthiest place to live, work, play and visit.

Learn more about Jefferson County Public Health here.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.