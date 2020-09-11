Living Local: Alex Hazard sits down with Lisa Spear Woodward of Vigilante Yoga

(WWTI) – Lisa Spear Woodward, owner of Vigilante Yoga, sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

Lisa said her passion for yoga and group fitness motivated her to purchase the studio.

The studio offers classes for children and adults, including yoga and meditation for beginners. Lisa said children really enjoy flying yoga.

When asked what Living Local means to Vigilante Yoga, Lisa said its about taking advantage of all the unique things we have in our community, including great businesses, food and the outdoors.

To learn more about Vigilante Yoga, check out their Living Local feature!

