CHASE MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) -- New York State Police have released details regarding a stabbing that took place on Monday in St. Lawrence County.

According to State Police, on August 9, around 1 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence on McKnight Road in Chase Mills for a reported stabbing. Police confirmed that a male victim was stabbed once in his back, which caused am approximate two-inch puncture wound.