Living Local Business Spotlight: Maple Ridge Center in Lowville

Keith Zehr of Maple Ridge Center sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

Zehr said studies have shown that lake effect snow in the North Country is different from lake effect snow in other areas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, families were searching for things to do outside and Maple Ridge Center has been a great resource for outdoor family fun. Drive-thru ticket purchases and an online reservation system are among the ways in which Maple Ridge Center made it easier for families to participate in the fun during the epidemic.

Zehr said 2020 was their best year yet and he looks forward to this coming season.

When asked what Living Local means to him, Zehr said “when you subsidize your local businesses, the money recirculates” and helps everyone. He added that “having fun in the winter time makes winter a lot shorter.”