Living Local Business Spotlight: ServiceMaster isn’t just for carpet cleaning

(WWTI) – Paul Burgenstock of ServiceMaster, with locations in Watertown and Canton, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about Living Local in the North Country.

Many people are aware of the company’s carpet cleaning services, but ServiceMaster offers more than just carpet cleaning. They also offer mold remediation, have several years of experience in fire and water damage, and more.

Paul said they take pride in making things safer for employees and customers, especially during the current pandemic. They focus on making their customers feel more at ease during stressful times.

When asked what Living Local means to ServiceMaster, Paul said it means community. They are invested in the local community and do business with other local companies to get their projects completed.

Watch the full Business Spotlight above and learn more about ServiceMaster here.

