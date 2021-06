Sam Filson of White’s Farm Supply sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

White’s has been a family business ever since Willard and Nettie started the dealership in 1946. Over the years they have grown to a company of over 90 employees.

White’s is currently operated by Willard and Nettie’s sons and grandsons, dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to our customers.