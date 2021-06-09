Living Local ft. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: Care for the community from North Country professionals

(WWTI) – Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center President Rich Duvall sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

The full-service medical center is located in Ogdensburg. Other than the hospital, there are also multiple outpatient clinics throughout St. Lawrence County.

They recently opened two convenient care locations, one in Ogdensburg and one in Canton, for non-emergent care. Both locations are open seven days a week.

Through a partnership, surgeons from North Country Orthopedic Group are performing surgeries at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital.

Duvall said when it comes to living local, the hospital is here to provide the best care they can for the community with a staff comprised mostly of professionals from the North Country.