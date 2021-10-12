Living Local: Hilton Garden Inn Watertown/Thousand Islands awarded for exceptional service

Shawn McCormick of Hilton Garden Inn sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss what Living Local means to them in the North Country.

The Watertown/Thousand Islands location has received several awards from Hilton and McCormick said it’s really about the people who make it happen, from the friendly smiles greeting guests at the front lobby to the housekeeping, maintenance and restaurant staff.

The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn is the hotel’s restaurant and is open to the public, so you don’t have to be a guest to enjoy the cuisine.

McCormick said Living Local for them is about making connections, building relationships, being there for some of the biggest moments in their guests’ lives and making memories that last.