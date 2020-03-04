Living Local: Mark Goodnow talks to ABC50’s Alex Hazard about their commitment to customers

(WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard sat down with Mark Goodnow of W.B. Goodnow Agency to discuss the history of the insurance agency and how commit to living local.

Mark explained that the company started in 1930 in a small office in his great-grandfather’s house. The agency has succeeded through 90 years of business and four generations of the Goodnow family.

Mark said, “We are really proud of what we’ve been able to do as a business, but also how we’ve been able to help the community.”

The agency prides itself on getting to know their customers and finding insurance solutions to fit their individual needs.

Mark said the North Country is a great place to live and each generation has done something different to connect with the community and help people out.

