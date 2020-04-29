Living Local: Milly Smith of QuikMed discusses business and health during the coronavirus epidemic

Milly Smith spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about the changes at QuikMed Urgent Care during the coronavirus epidemic in this Living Local Business Spotlight.

Milly said the staff is doing well and no employees or providers have been infected with the virus.

They are taking all the proper precautions, including wearing face masks and gloves, disinfecting all exam rooms and making sure the waiting times are minimized. There is currently no waiting time for patients.

QuikMed offers virtual visits, but if someone needs to come in to be seen by a provider, they will see a sign on the door directing them to text the office for further instructions.

Any patients that need to be tested for COVID-19 are being referred to the Samaritan COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-755-3100.

Milly said her recommendation for those in the community right now is to follow the CDC guidelines, including social distancing, hand washing, wearing face masks and staying home if you are feeling sick.

