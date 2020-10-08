Living Local: The story of The Celtic Knot in Canton

(WWTI) – Erin Alguire is the owner of The Celtic Knot in Canton, NY.

Erin opened the business in 2014 after local residents approached her with the desire to have a yarn shop in the area after one had recently closed. Another person suggested she could also sell fabric. The business became a culmination of what people in the village wanted.

Erin said her customers are very supportive and show up for events offered at the store.

When asked what Living Local means to her, Erin said it’s about supporting the community.

See the full Business Spotlight above and learn more about The Celtic Knot on their Living Local feature.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.