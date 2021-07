AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The date for eligible school-age children of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to be vaccinated for the upcoming school year is rapidly approaching. The dates should be adjusted for students playing fall sports before the start of the school year.

For Massena Central and St. Lawrence Central School districts, the last date to get the first Pfizer dose of the vaccine is August 7 in order to get the second Pfizer dose by August 27 to achieve the full efficacy rate prior to the school year beginning.