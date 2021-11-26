Living Local with Lisa Spear Woodward of Matteson Property Management

Lisa Spear Woodward of Matteson Property Management sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for Living Local Business Spotlight to discuss common misconceptions regarding what they do.

Although it is a property management company, that’s not all that happens at Matteson Property Management. Spear Woodward’s role involves representing buyers and sellers in the real estate market.

Another misconception is that the real estate market slows down in the winter. Spear Woodward said she is out and about in the winter, keeping her shovel, boots and heated coat on hand. She said people are looking for winter projects and first-time homebuyers are often shopping around during this time of year for a home purchase in the new year.

Spear Woodward said that those looking to sell their homes should contact a seller’s agent for advice on what needs to be done in order to get the home ready for sale.

For her, Living Local is about Living Local all year-round and taking advantage of the seasons.