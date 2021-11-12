North Country Weekend Calendar: Hockey back in town for Veterans Day weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder is back in town this weekend, playing against the Utah Grizzlies. On Saturday night they’re hosting Military Appreciation Night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Also on Saturday, swimmers are making a splash in Lake George for a Polar Plunge in support of New York State Special Olympics athletes. And if you have snow more than water on the brain, West Mountain Ski Resort is hosting a gear swap ahead of ski season.

Temperatures hit a high of 50 on a rainy Saturday, settling down into the 40s by Sunday and getting ready for a chillier week ahead.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Nov. 12 (1 of 2)

Polar Plunge Party at Lake George Beach Club

What: On-site registration for the Lake George Polar Plunge, which is set for Saturday. Pre-plunge party with live music.

On-site registration for the Lake George Polar Plunge, which is set for Saturday. Pre-plunge party with live music. When: Friday, Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 12 Where: Lake George Beach Club, 3 Lower Montcalm St., Lake George

Local History Book Club

What: November meeting of a book club hosted by Washington County Historical Society. This month’s meeting focuses on “Adirondack Ghosts” by Lynda Lee Macken.

November meeting of a book club hosted by Washington County Historical Society. This month’s meeting focuses on “Adirondack Ghosts” by Lynda Lee Macken. When: Noon – 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12

Noon – 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 Where: Washington County Historical Society of New York, 167 Broadway, Fort Edward

SUNY Adirondack Veterans Day ceremony

What: Veterans Day ceremony at SUNY Adirondack, with color guard from American Legion Post No. 533 and speaker Anne Wojtowecz, president of the college Veterans Club. Event will be held outdoors in case of good weather, or inside at Northwest Bay if weather creates obstacles.

Veterans Day ceremony at SUNY Adirondack, with color guard from American Legion Post No. 533 and speaker Anne Wojtowecz, president of the college Veterans Club. Event will be held outdoors in case of good weather, or inside at Northwest Bay if weather creates obstacles. When: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12

12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 Where: SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury

Pictures with Santa at Crandall Park

What: Bring kids to meet Santa, with photos provided by Kays Captured Moments. Turnaround time for photos is two weeks. $70 for up to four people, including 5 photos.

Bring kids to meet Santa, with photos provided by Kays Captured Moments. Turnaround time for photos is two weeks. $70 for up to four people, including 5 photos. When: 4-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13

4-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13 Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Nov. 12 (2 of 2)

West Mountain’s Ski and Sports Gear Swap

What: Gear swap at West Mountain Ski Resort ahead of ski season. Swap proceeds benefit the nonprofit West Mountain School. New and used ski and sports gear for sale.

Gear swap at West Mountain Ski Resort ahead of ski season. Swap proceeds benefit the nonprofit West Mountain School. New and used ski and sports gear for sale. When: Consignment drop-off 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12; Consignment sale 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; Pickup of unsold items 9 a.m. – noon Sunday, Nov. 14

Consignment drop-off 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12; Consignment sale 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; Pickup of unsold items 9 a.m. – noon Sunday, Nov. 14 Where: West Mountain, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

Moreau Community Center Holiday Bazaar

What: Moreau Community Center’s annual holiday bazaar, featuring handmade gifts, crafts and vendors, as well as an auction and raffle for a handmade quilt and afghan.

Moreau Community Center’s annual holiday bazaar, featuring handmade gifts, crafts and vendors, as well as an auction and raffle for a handmade quilt and afghan. When: 4-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13

4-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13 Where: Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls

Merry at Moutain Gallery Opening Reception

What: Opening reception for Mountain Gallery in Glens Falls, featuring a variety of local artists.

Opening reception for Mountain Gallery in Glens Falls, featuring a variety of local artists. When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12

6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 Where: Mountain Gallery, 21 Bay St., Glens Falls

Adirondack Thunder vs. Utah Grizzlies

What: Adirondack Thunder hockey home game against the Utah Grizzlies. Call Cool Insuring Arena at (518) 798-0366 or visit online for ticket information.

Adirondack Thunder hockey home game against the Utah Grizzlies. Call Cool Insuring Arena at (518) 798-0366 or visit online for ticket information. When: 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Nov. 12

7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Nov. 12 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 13

15th Annual Lake George Polar Plunge

What: Annual icy plunge into the waters of Lake George, at Shepard Park Beach. Plungers can sign up as individuals or a team, in a plunge benefitting Special Olympics New York. Plungers are reminded to pack a towel, wear a swimsuit under their clothes, bring warm clothes for after, and not dive into the water. Sign up online.

Annual icy plunge into the waters of Lake George, at Shepard Park Beach. Plungers can sign up as individuals or a team, in a plunge benefitting Special Olympics New York. Plungers are reminded to pack a towel, wear a swimsuit under their clothes, bring warm clothes for after, and not dive into the water. Sign up online. When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 Where: Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George

Country Peddler Holiday Open House

What: Open house with Christmas trees, ornaments and more holiday gifts and items.

Open house with Christmas trees, ornaments and more holiday gifts and items. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 Where: Country Peddler Shoppe, 2 Washington Square, Greenwich

Cornerstone Outreach Center Basket Raffle and Auction Fundraiser

What: Cornerstone Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry fundraiser. The soup kitchen and food pantry are working on a new building to aid more people.

Cornerstone Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry fundraiser. The soup kitchen and food pantry are working on a new building to aid more people. When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 Where: Cornerstone Outreach Center, 1767 Route 196, Fort Edward

Adirondack Thunder vs. Utah Grizzlies (Military appreciation night)

What: Adirondack Thunder hockey home game against the Utah Grizzlies. Military Appreciation Night to honor Veterans Day. Call Cool Insuring Arena at (518) 798-0366 or visit online for ticket information.

Adirondack Thunder hockey home game against the Utah Grizzlies. Military Appreciation Night to honor Veterans Day. Call Cool Insuring Arena at (518) 798-0366 or visit online for ticket information. When: 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Nov. 13

7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Nov. 13 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 14

Hudson Falls Veterans Day Breakfast

What: Veterans Day breakfast at Hudson Falls American Legion. Menu includes sausage and gravy with biscuits, scrambled eggs, home fries, pancakes, bacon, sausage, French toast, hot drinks and juice. $9 for adults, $5 for children, $30 for a family of four.

Veterans Day breakfast at Hudson Falls American Legion. Menu includes sausage and gravy with biscuits, scrambled eggs, home fries, pancakes, bacon, sausage, French toast, hot drinks and juice. $9 for adults, $5 for children, $30 for a family of four. When: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

8-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 Where: Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls

Fort Edward Booster Club Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair

What: 1 st annual craft and vendor fair benefitting the Fort Edward Booster Club. Free admission. $30 tables for vendors.

1 annual craft and vendor fair benefitting the Fort Edward Booster Club. Free admission. $30 tables for vendors. When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 Where: Fort Edward School gym and lobby, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward

Adirondack Thunder vs. Utah Grizzlies w/ Kiwanis duck race