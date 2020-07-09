On Location: Alex visits Nola’s General Store

On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard visited Nola’s General Store and had the opportunity to try one of their delicious sno-balls. Watch the video to learn more about this and the other unique aspects of Nola’s General Store.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story