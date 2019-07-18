Stefanik meets with IJC commissioners regarding Plan 2014

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik met with International Joint Commission Chairwoman Jane Corwin and Commissioner Lance Yohe in D.C. today regarding Plan 2014 and the continued water level issues facing Jefferson and St. Lawrence County. She has consistently been in contact with the Commissioners regarding the implementation of Plan 2014.

“Today’s meeting with our IJC Commissioners was incredibly productive,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I thanked them for visiting communities and listening to concerns of property owners, local elected officials, and stakeholders regarding the ongoing challenges related to the implementation of Plan 2014. It’s critical we continue to determine modifications or updates to the Plan in response to the North Country’s concerns. I am fully supportive of the IJC’s planned study to determine the feasibility of each aspect of Plan 2014, as well as their focus on shoreline resiliency and prevention going forward, and I will advocate for Congress to fund the study in the appropriations process. I am looking forward to continuing to work with them, and I have been a leader on this issue from the beginning. I have consistently been meeting with impacted constituents and stakeholders in my district, and have been in frequent communication with the Commissioners and have made sure they are aware of the issues our community has been facing. I was very pleased to be able to reiterate the concerns and hear how seriously the Commission is taking them.”

Congresswoman Stefanik visited Clayton at the end of May of this year to hear directly from constituents impacted by the rising water levels and toured the St. Lawrence River with officials to see the damage firsthand.