Strongest early filing in NY21 campaign history as Stefanik surpasses $1 million raised

Elise Stefanik’s campaign today announced it has already surpassed the million dollar cash on hand mark ahead of 2020. The campaign will report second quarter fundraising results of over $500,000, with donations from all twelve counties within the 21st District.

Stefanik’s report reflects the strongest, early off-year financial and political support of any candidate in district history. No previous candidate has ever raised as much this early in the cycle.

“I’m grateful for such overwhelming support for our campaign to continue delivering real results for families and small businesses across the District,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This record level of support reflects my independent record of always putting the North Country first, and of reaching across the aisle to deliver real results for our district.”

“I look forward to continuing to build our tremendous grassroots network of volunteers and supporters, and to winning in 2020.”

E-PAC, Stefanik’s organization aiming to elect more Republican women to office, has raised nearly $400,000 since its relaunch in January. E-PAC has already donated the maximum primary election contribution to 20 women running for office nationwide.

Stefanik said, “E-PAC has shattered its fundraising goals so far, and I am proud to already be able to contribute to so many female Republican candidates for office in the off year. The stakes for our mission have never been higher and E-PAC is doing the necessary work to make a significant difference.”

2nd Quarter Filing Details: