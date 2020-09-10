Beautiful and delicious: Sweetest Occasion’s grapefruit sparklers

Whether entertaining friends and family or relaxing on a sunny day, grapefruit sparklers are a beautiful and delicious cocktail for the occasion.

Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion blog offered up her recipe for the refreshing cocktail using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Ice

2 oz. grapefruit juice

1 oz. Campari

1/2 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. bubbly

Fresh grapefruit slices

Fresh rosemary to garnish (optional)

Note: Use prosecco, dry champagne or similar. Add extra simple syrup for a sweeter drink.

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

Add ice to a stemless wine or rocks glass.

Add the grapefruit juice, Campari and simple syrup.

Top with bubbly and stir gently to combine.

Garnish with grapefruit slices and optional rosemary.

You can find more cocktail recipe at The Sweetest Occasion.

