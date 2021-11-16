Sweetest Occasion: Caramel Apple Sangria recipe

Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion is sharing her Caramel Apple Sangria recipe in time for the holidays. Cyd suggests serving the sangria, chilled, in a mason jar or a big glass. Here are the ingredients you will need:

White wine – Something crisp and not too sweet is preferred, like a pinot grigio or a sauvingon blanc.

Fresh apple cider – Cyd uses fresh local apple cider, but any apple cider will work. You definitely want to use apple cider, not apple juice for the perfect fall flavor profile.

Vodka – Classic unflavored vodka works well for this sangria or try a caramel or vanilla flavored vodka.

Apples – Use your favorite kind of apple, but Cyd generally uses honeycrisp or gala apples for this sangria.

Caramel syrup – Make sure to have extra for swirling around the glass!

How to make the Caramel Apple Sangria:

Step 1. Begin by cutting the apples into chunks. Try to keep everything consistent with roughly 1/2″ chunks. If you cut them much smaller, they could get mushy, much larger and they aren’t melding with all the flavors as well.

Step 2. Add the apple chunks to the bottom of a large pitcher. Next, drizzle the caramel syrup liberally over top. You can just use the caramel syrup you can find in the grocery store along with the ice cream toppings. It works perfectly here!

Step 3. Add the white wine and the vodka to the pitcher next. Vanilla or caramel vodka is a favorite, but unflavored vodka is also great! Another fun option is whipped cream vodka! It adds a creaminess to the flavors that works nicely in this sangria recipe.

Step 4. Top everything with the apple cider, then stir well to combine. Refrigerate for at least four hours before serving. Alternately, you can prep it the day before and refrigerate it overnight. There’s no wrong answer – the longer the flavors meld together, the yummier it will be.

Step 5. Serve your caramel apple sangria chilled in a big glass first swirled with caramel. Don’t forget to scoop out some of the apple chunks, or even chop up an additional apple to use for garnishing. Then drizzle extra caramel sauce over top.