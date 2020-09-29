Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Beermosas

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for beermosas, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.
To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:
- 8 oz. beer
- 6 oz. orange juice
- 1 oz. vodka
- Fresh orange slices
- Note: A crisp, lighter beer works best, so skip the IPA.
Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:
- Add vodka to a pint glass.
- Pour in chilled orange juice.
- Carefully top with beer, so it’s not too foamy.
- Stir gently to combine.
- Garnish with a fresh orange slice or other fresh fruit.
You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.
