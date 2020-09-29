Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Beermosas

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for beermosas, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

8 oz. beer

6 oz. orange juice

1 oz. vodka

Fresh orange slices

Note: A crisp, lighter beer works best, so skip the IPA.

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

Add vodka to a pint glass.

Pour in chilled orange juice.

Carefully top with beer, so it’s not too foamy.

Stir gently to combine.

Garnish with a fresh orange slice or other fresh fruit.

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.

