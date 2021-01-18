Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Bourbon apple cider

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for bourbon apple cider, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 oz. bourbon or whiskey

4 oz. apple cider

Cinnamon sugar

Fresh orange slices (optional)

Caramel syrup

Prep tip: Pour a few tablespoons of caramel syrup onto a small plate. Turn an old fashioned glass upside down into the caramel and gently twist to coat the edge. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar. The combination is delicious!

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

Coat the rim of an old fashioned glass with caramel syrup and cinnamon sugar using the method above.

Fill with ice.

In a cocktail shaker, combine bourbon and apple cider.

Shake well to combine.

Pour over top of the ice and garnish with a fresh slice of orange.

Sip and enjoy!

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.