Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Cyd Converse’s recipe for Pumpkin Spice White Russians

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for Pumpkin Spice White Russians, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.
To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:
- 2 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. coffee liqueur
- 4 oz. whole milk
- 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- Caramel syrup
- 1 graham cracker
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Ice
- Tip: Vanilla or caramel vodka would be delicious!
Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:
- Roll rim of a highball glass in caramel syrup, then roll in crushed graham crackers.
- Fill glass with ice.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, coffee liqueur, milk and pumpkin pie spice.
- Shake vigorously and pour over ice.
- Drizzle with extra caramel syrup over top and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.
