Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Cyd Converse’s recipe for Pumpkin Spice White Russians

Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for Pumpkin Spice White Russians, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

  • 2 oz. vodka
  • 1 oz. coffee liqueur
  • 4 oz. whole milk
  • 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • Caramel syrup
  • 1 graham cracker
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Ice
  • Tip: Vanilla or caramel vodka would be delicious!

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

  • Roll rim of a highball glass in caramel syrup, then roll in crushed graham crackers.
  • Fill glass with ice.
  • In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, coffee liqueur, milk and pumpkin pie spice.
  • Shake vigorously and pour over ice.
  • Drizzle with extra caramel syrup over top and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story