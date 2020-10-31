Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Cyd Converse’s recipe for Pumpkin Spice White Russians

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for Pumpkin Spice White Russians, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 oz. vodka

1 oz. coffee liqueur

4 oz. whole milk

1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Caramel syrup

1 graham cracker

1 cinnamon stick

Ice

Tip: Vanilla or caramel vodka would be delicious!

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

Roll rim of a highball glass in caramel syrup, then roll in crushed graham crackers.

Fill glass with ice.

In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, coffee liqueur, milk and pumpkin pie spice.

Shake vigorously and pour over ice.

Drizzle with extra caramel syrup over top and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.

