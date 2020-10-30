Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Great fall recipe for Apple Pie Sangria

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for Apple Pie Sangria, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

750ml pinot grigio

1 red and 1 green apple

1 cup caramel or vanilla vodka

4 cups apple cider

1/4 to 1/3 cup simple syrup

4 cinnamon sticks

Note: Have extra apple slices and cinnamon sticks on hand to garnish.

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

Cut apples into chunks and place at the bottom of a large pitcher.

Add pinot grigio or a similar crisp white wine, vodka, apple cider, simple syrup and cinnamon sticks.

Stir to combine and refrigerate overnight or for at least four hours.

Serve garnished with additional cinnamon sticks.

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.

