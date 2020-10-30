Sweetest Occasion Sunday: Great fall recipe for Apple Pie Sangria

(WWTI) – Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a recipe for Apple Pie Sangria, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

  • 750ml pinot grigio
  • 1 red and 1 green apple
  • 1 cup caramel or vanilla vodka
  • 4 cups apple cider
  • 1/4 to 1/3 cup simple syrup
  • 4 cinnamon sticks
  • Note: Have extra apple slices and cinnamon sticks on hand to garnish.

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

  • Cut apples into chunks and place at the bottom of a large pitcher.
  • Add pinot grigio or a similar crisp white wine, vodka, apple cider, simple syrup and cinnamon sticks.
  • Stir to combine and refrigerate overnight or for at least four hours.
  • Serve garnished with additional cinnamon sticks.

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.

