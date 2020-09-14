The Saint Lawrence Breezeway brings a tropical twist to the North Country

Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a great recipe for a cocktail that is sure to please, the Saint Lawrence Breezeway, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

  • Ice
  • 2 oz. vodka
  • 2 oz. cranberry juice
  • 2 oz. pineapple juice
  • 2 oz. grapefruit juice
  • Fresh orange slices (optional)
  • Fresh pineapple slices (optional)
  • Note: Substitute spiced rum or coconut rum in place of the vodka for a tropical twist

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

  • Add ice to a highball glass.
  • Add vodka, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and grapefruit juice..
  • Stir gently to combine.
  • Garnish with fresh orange and/or pineapple slices.
  • Serve with a straw.

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.

