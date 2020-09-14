The Saint Lawrence Breezeway brings a tropical twist to the North Country

Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a great recipe for a cocktail that is sure to please, the Saint Lawrence Breezeway, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.
To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:
- Ice
- 2 oz. vodka
- 2 oz. cranberry juice
- 2 oz. pineapple juice
- 2 oz. grapefruit juice
- Fresh orange slices (optional)
- Fresh pineapple slices (optional)
- Note: Substitute spiced rum or coconut rum in place of the vodka for a tropical twist
Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:
- Add ice to a highball glass.
- Add vodka, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and grapefruit juice..
- Stir gently to combine.
- Garnish with fresh orange and/or pineapple slices.
- Serve with a straw.
You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage
- NASA model predicts wildfire smoke to drift over nearly every U.S. state this week
- SUNY Canton advances four spots in U.S. News and World Report’s Regional Colleges
- SUNY Chancellor launches ‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ campaign
- Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County over the weekend, one confirmed Monday
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.