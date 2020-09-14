The Saint Lawrence Breezeway brings a tropical twist to the North Country

Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion has a great recipe for a cocktail that is sure to please, the Saint Lawrence Breezeway, using spirits from Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.

To make your own at home, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Ice

2 oz. vodka

2 oz. cranberry juice

2 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. grapefruit juice

Fresh orange slices (optional)

Fresh pineapple slices (optional)

Note: Substitute spiced rum or coconut rum in place of the vodka for a tropical twist

Now that you have the ingredients, here’s how to put it all together:

Add ice to a highball glass.

Add vodka, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and grapefruit juice..

Stir gently to combine.

Garnish with fresh orange and/or pineapple slices.

Serve with a straw.

You can find more cocktail recipes at The Sweetest Occasion.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.