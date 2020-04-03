United Way of NNY

COMMUNITY IMPACT

The United Way of Northern New York’s Community Impact program is designed to maximize the positive outcomes for each distinct community located in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Through thought leadership and facilitating collaboration with local communities, training of nonprofits to meet prioritized needs, and laser-focused funding to solve challenges, our Community Impact plan has three pillars:

Improving Survivability in The Most Vulnerable Communities

Supporting Food and Social Work Programs That Serve Vulnerable Families, Seniors and Veterans

Supporting ALICE Families Who Are Susceptible to the Benefit Cliff and Rapidly Deteriorating Situational Poverty

Meeting the Transportation Needs of Rural Residents to Attend Medical Appointments, Grocery Shopping and Other Essential Trips

Supporting Victims of Domestic Violence to Regain Safety and Stability in Their Lives

Supporting Children

Providing Schools with Funds for Student Coats, Boots, Mittens and Other Essentials

Providing Quality and Safe Childcare for Babies and Toddlers

Providing Quality and Safe After-School Programs for School-Age Children

Providing Pre-K Literacy Programs Through North Country Library System

Opportunity for Employment