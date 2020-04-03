Need help with housing during the COVID-19 pandemic? United Way of NNY can help

(WWTI) – The United Way of NNY is strengthening their commitment to address the immediate needs of North Country residents during the coronavirus epidemic.

The organization is able to surge funding quickly to where it is needed most, based on needs and priorities identified.

Funding is available to address current community impact concerns, including:

Shortage of supplies to meet basic health and safety needs (paper goods, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, diapers, baby formula and healthy foods)

Extended closures of school, childcare and after school programs, impacting children’s access to breakfast and lunch programs and parents’ ability to work

Immediate economic impact for many workers, particularly in the service, retail and travel industries

Individuals struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic can call 211 to speak to a specialist regarding resources available. More information is available online here.

Individuals or businesses that would like to contribute a personal or corporate donation to the fund can do so by clicking here.

