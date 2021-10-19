Watertown begins several week construction project on Brett Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A construction project began on Monday on Watertown’s Brett Street.

The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crew began roadway reconstruction on Brett Street on October 18. This project is expected to continue for two to three weeks.

According to the DPW, during construction, crews will follow standard protocols to establish traffic control. This will be completed by installing temporary barricades, signage and having on-site flag men throughout the duration of the project.

Local traffic will be accommodated during construction. If in this area, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

Brett Street is a dead-end road in the city of Watertown. It is located off of Gotham Street on the city’s southeast side.