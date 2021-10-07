Watertown: Join the Great Pumpkin Derby in the fight against breast cancer

The American Cancer Society is hosting the Great Pumpkin Derby to support the fight against breast cancer. Racers will be putting their pumpkins on wheels and racing them down a hill to raise funds for North Country Goes Pink.

The race will take place on October 23 on Rand Drive in Watertown. Registration is $10 per pumpkin entered into the derby. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event begins at 11 a.m. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in the youth division and teen division. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in the adult division.

The first place winner in each division will be declared by who has the most creative pumpkin. Judging will take place prior to the derby. Attendees are encouraged to attend the event in their Halloween costumes.