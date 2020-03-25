Welcome to the World: Check out these adorable North Country babies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50 and Rogers’ Hometown Pizzeria are welcoming these new babies into the world!
Did you or someone you know recently welcome a bundle of joy into the world?
Help us share the good news by submitting a photo of them below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Senate agree on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package
- Youth Soccer Association encourages players to stay active through virtual training
- Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple’s 10 million mask donation to medical workers
- Taco Tarts: Cyd Converse’s solution to another boring dinner night for North Country families
- NYS Assemblyman Mark Walczyk explains Paid Family Leave, Paid Sick Leave, Unemployment
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.