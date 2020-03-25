Welcome to the World: Check out these adorable North Country babies

Welcome to the World

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50 and Rogers’ Hometown Pizzeria are welcoming these new babies into the world!

Did you or someone you know recently welcome a bundle of joy into the world?

Help us share the good news by submitting a photo of them below.

Submit a photo here

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story