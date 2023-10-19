SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone looks forward to the holiday season, especially those in need that get their support from the Salvation Army.

If you want to support neighbors in need this year, the Salvation Army, Syracuse Area Services is looking for 1000 volunteers to ring the red kettle bell to raise $200,000 in donations this Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Syracuse is asking for more help as the number of homeless and hungry in the area has grown significantly this year, along with the demand for a wide range of services offered through the company.

“As we face the challenges to help all people receive help and hope, the support of the public is needed more than ever,” said Major Charles Roberts, Director of County Operations for The Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services.

According to Roberts, volunteering at a red kettle is a great way to encourage your workplace, sports teams, or families to give back to the community.

“We are grateful for all the ways our community supports The Salvation Army, and we look forward to making new friends through this volunteer mobilization effort,” said Roberts.

Volunteers can view all Red Kettle locations and select preferred shifts — both as an individual or organization — all in one place at the registration website.