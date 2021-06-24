Consumer report: best beard trimmers to say goodbye to your ‘pandemic beard’

CONSUMER REPORTS– Over the past year or so, some people have grown what’s known as a quarantine beard. No need to shave if you’re not leaving your house! But as we inch back to normal, looking like an untamed beast may not work anymore.

The simple solution would be to get a beard trimmer. But with so many choices, where do you start?

“The most important part of a beard trimmer is the blades. So look for a model with strong, sharp blades made of stainless steel or titanium, which you should be able to find on the packaging,” said Laura Murphy of Consumer Reports.

CR recently gave a couple dozen folks donning some scruffy facial hair a beard trimmer to use and share some very honest feedback about their experiences.

“What I really liked about this one is that it just… this one power button and it does the job. That’s all I needed,” she said. “Something I look forward to in a trimmer is something that feels sturdy. This one felt a little bit plasticky, so it kind of fell short of my expectations.”

She went on to say that people tended to not like trimmers with lots of small, flimsy parts, or that were difficult to clean.

Beard trimmers the participants liked were fully washable, had a travel lock, and felt sturdy and durable.

Two stand-out favorites are the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer and the Philips Norelco Multigroom. Both scored high marks in operation, basic features, and usability.

And while YouTube beard trimming video tutorials can be useful, most of CR’s volunteers said they preferred clear, easy-to-follow instructions provided by the manufacturer.