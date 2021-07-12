Consumer report: best practices to sharpen your kitchen knives

CONSUMER REPORTS– Harper Keehn owns a mobile knife sharpening business and says if you want your knives to last for years, sharpen them regularly. At least every 6 months. If you’re up to the challenge, Consumer Reports says you have several options.

“For an occasional cook, a handheld knife sharpener is a fast, easy and inexpensive way to sharpen your knives at home,” said Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.

Pull through sharpeners typically cost between $5 – $50.

“Start right at the base of the knife near its bolster, in this case and pull all the way through to the tip of the knife. Once you’ve made a few passes on the coarse setting, you want to progress over to the finer setting to polish the edge,” Hope said.

There are also sharpening stones, or whetstones that offer a more hands on experience. However, they require more skill and can take some time to master. Before you invest, Harper Keehn, an owner of a knife-sharpening business, has some advice.

“A 12 dollar, two sided stone from your local hardware store rather than hundreds of dollars worth of equipment. Because while it can be fun, it can also be kind of frustrating, it can take a very long time,” Keehn said.

Electric knife sharpeners are also great tools for serious at-home cooks, according to Hope.

CR says look for newer models that offer a flexible belt and a guide that helps keep your knife at the right angle.

Keehn says an electric sharpener can be a good option for in-between professional sharpenings.