Consumer report: cold brew coffee is easier to make than you think

CONSUMER REPORT –“So yeah, as you can see, I have a problem. I own way too many coffeemakers,” said Dan Wroclawski, Consumer Reports Home Editor. Wroclawski covers all things coffee at CR, and his kitchen is overflowing with caffeine-related gadgets.

However, he says you don’t need any of them to make a fine batch of cold brew coffee.

“Cold brew coffee, as the name suggests, is brewed with cold water instead of hot water and because of that it has to brew for a much longer period of time,” Wroclawski said.

The only supplies you’ll need are two lidded jars that can hold more than three cups of water, a coffee filter, a funnel, and your favorite coffee beans coarsely ground.

You’ll want a quarter pound of coffee, roughly 1-½ cups, for every 3 cups of cold water. Mix the coffee and water until all of the coffee is saturated. Then, let it steep for at at least 12 hours at room temperature or in your fridge.

“Through that long brew process you end up with a coffee that is much less bitter, a little more rich and smoother,” Wroclawski said.

After steeping, grab that second jar and place the funnel, then the coffee filter on top of the open lid and slowly pour your brew through. Think of Cold brew as highly concentrated coffee, so you’ll want to dilute it using a one to one or one to one-and-a-half ratio of cold brew concentrate to water.

When it’s time to enjoy you can just add ice or any milk and sweeteners you prefer. Still tempted by coffee gadgets? Consider the Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker, which brews in 25 to 45 minutes.