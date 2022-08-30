Craft836 Canteen

Visit us to craft your own local culinary and cocktail experience
Slow Food Faster
QR Table Dining
- Contactless ordering and payment
- Seat yourself at any open table
- Scan the QR code with your camera phone
- Browse the menu, order and pay
Self-Serve Kiosks
- Place your order and pay directly on our easy-to-uyse kiosks
- Seat yourself at any open table
Counter service
- Order with our friendly staff at the counter
- Seat yourself at any open table
Bar Service
- Grab a front row seat to our unique crafted cocktails
- Order traditionally with bartender or use the QR code to order and pay from your phone
Location & Hours:
836 Coffeen Street
Watertown, NY 13601
Mon-Tue: Closed
Wed-Sat: 11:30am-10pm
Sunday: 9:30am-2pm
Lunch & Dinner Menu
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Brunch Menu
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.