Critter Class

Join Alex Hazard at Old McDonald’s Farm weekly to learn about the animals at the farm!

In 1986, “The Farmer’s Wife”, Nancy Robbins, founded Old McDonald’s Farm as a way to contribute to the family’s income while also being home with her then small children. Nancy, being raised in the city of Watertown herself, had a vision to provide an opportunity for the non-farming public to experience first-hand the joy of the country, animals and agriculture.

Today, Old McDonald’s Farm has set the stage for an educational, agricultural, hands- on adventure for “kids” of all ages! At Old McDonald’s Farm, we take pleasure in providing kids and kids-at-heart with opportunities to learn about and have fun with agriculture. Old McDonald’s Farm is all hands-on, from feeding our huge cows, to petting and walking amongst dozens of goats, from touring our modern dairy farm, to your child’s first pony ride!

Included in your admission to Old McDonald’s Farm is a visit with over 200 farm animals, Wizard of Oz themed hayride, bounce houses, and miniature golf, as well as a corn maze and pumpkin patch in the fall. We also offer a 30- minute tour of our 1000 cow modern dairy farm and pony rides for kids! In addition to visiting hundreds of friendly farm animals, we also have a full cafe and ice cream stand, gift and souvenir shop, and fresh seasonal produce including our renowned sweet corn.